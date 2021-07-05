How to enter the Healthy Family Challenge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Children’s Wisconsin is asking people to share their best tips on making healthy choices as a family.

The Healthy Family Challenge goes through Aug. 6.

Families should make a video showcasing what they do to stay healthy.

Families can use Tik Tok, Facebook and other platforms to submit the video. Families will be entered into a drawing to win one of 10 family prize packages. CLICK HERE for more information on how to enter the challenge.

The categories are nutrition, physical activity, and mindfulness.

“So if you look at mindfulness, how do you reduce screen time in your house? What are strategies that work for you? So if families need tips, we can provide tips through our website as well,” says Katie Horrigan, Director, Education and Outreach for Mission: Healthy Kids and Children’s Wisconsin.

Mission: Healthy Kids is part of Children’s Wisconsin. The program aims to create resources for families and schools to be healthy.

