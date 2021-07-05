HEAT AND HUMIDITY TAKE A MID-WEEK BREAK

There could be a stray shower or storm this morning across North/North-Central Wisconsin this morning, but otherwise, it will stay dry until this afternoon.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on throughout the day. It will be hot and muggy again as highs climb to near 90° for many. The afternoon heat index could rise into the mid 90s. Scattered storms should develop during the afternoon, and a few could become strong to severe with hail and damaging winds. Any storms should fade away this evening evening.

A cold front will arrive on Tuesday, bringing with it a more widespread chance for rain and storms especially later in the day. We’ll stay warm and humid through the day with highs into the middle 80s. Rain showers could linger through Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be noticeably cooler and breezy with highs likely staying in the 60s!

Temperatures will warm up slightly to end the week, although highs will likely stay below average in the mid 70s. Thursday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will be on the increase Friday as another round of showers and storms heads into Wisconsin. Occasional showers will likely continue on Saturday.

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: ESE 10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

MONDAY: Very warm and muggy... stray AM shower. Scattered PM storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Humid, but not quite as hot. Rain and storms arrive for the afternoon. HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Much cooler and breezy. Mostly cloudy with early rain showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Slightly warmer and comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy with storms developing. HIGH 75 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with occasional rain showers. Thunder? Feeling more humid. HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Lingering showers? HIGH: 75

