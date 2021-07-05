Fireworks spark garage fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fireworks sparked a garage fire in Green Bay early Monday.

At about 1:48 a.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an address in the 1900 block of Smith Street. They found smoke and flames coming from a one stall detached garage.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.

No one was hurt.

The fire department says the fire was caused by “improper disposal of fireworks.”

The estimated cost of damage is $25,000, according to the fire department.

