Advertisement

Fireworks spark garage fire in Green Bay

Fire
Fire(WITN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fireworks sparked a garage fire in Green Bay early Monday.

At about 1:48 a.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an address in the 1900 block of Smith Street. They found smoke and flames coming from a one stall detached garage.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.

No one was hurt.

The fire department says the fire was caused by “improper disposal of fireworks.”

The estimated cost of damage is $25,000, according to the fire department.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dead after being found unresponsive in Shawano County campground swimming area
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
(Source: File)
What to expect at Green Bay’s Fire Over the Fox celebration
Madison Fire Dept. says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded fireworks
Fireworks blamed for 4th of July blaze that displaced family of 6
Where to find fireworks, festivals and fun for the 4th of July

Latest News

July 5 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms later
Ay'den and Renado Hall
Amber Alert issued for Milwaukee boy
Fire Over the Fox returns with a bang
Fire Over the Fox returns to downtown Green Bay
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden: US ‘coming back together,’ but COVID not yet finished