Advertisement

Fireworks blamed for house fire that displaced 7

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fireworks sparked a house fire in Green Bay Sunday night.

At 9:50 p.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to 200 Hazel Street. Firefighters found “heavy exterior fire conditions” in the rear of the home and extending into the residence.

All residents escaped the fire without harm. Seven people and four pets were displaced.

It took about 10 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control. They remained on scene for an hour for overhaul and ventilation.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause to be improper disposal of fireworks.

No one was hurt.

The estimated cost of damage is $70,000, according to the department.

The American Red Cross assisted at the scene.

Improper disposal of fireworks was also blamed for a garage fire on Smith Street.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dead after being found unresponsive in Shawano County campground swimming area
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
(Source: File)
What to expect at Green Bay’s Fire Over the Fox celebration
Madison Fire Dept. says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded fireworks
Fireworks blamed for 4th of July blaze that displaced family of 6
Where to find fireworks, festivals and fun for the 4th of July

Latest News

Fire
Fireworks spark garage fire in Green Bay
July 5 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms later
Ay'den and Renado Hall
Milwaukee boy located, Amber Alert canceled
Fire Over the Fox returns with a bang
Fire Over the Fox returns to downtown Green Bay