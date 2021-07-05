Fire Over the Fox returns to downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Festival Foods Fire Over the Fox returned to Leicht Memorial Park in downtown Green Bay on Sunday evening after a year’s hiatus.

It was just two months ago when Fire Over the Fox was only going to have fireworks, but that all changed a couple of weeks ago when organizers managed to change the plans quickly, bringing more of what everyone is used to when going to Fire Over the Fox.

“But those changes in the guidelines and just the community’s response,” said Allie Thut, Director of Special Events for On Broadway, Inc.

“Two weeks ago we didn’t know this event was going to happen, now it’s happening, we’re glad to be here, can’t wait for it to be crazy add busy and everybody back to normal again but looks like it’s going to be a nice night,” said Jim Griese, owner of Your Favorite Concessions.

Once the CDC announced people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear a mask, organizers were excited to have a little more flexibility since they weren’t able to make it as large as it once was.

This year’s event started later at 5 p.m. and fireworks began at 9:45 p.m. Eminence and Johnny Wad played on one main stage, which the event usually has about four to five stages. Four local breweries were also present, along with 10 food vendors with a wide variety of options.

“We have popcorn, we have kettle corn, we have snowcones, we have lemonade, and we have cotton candy as well,” said Aaron Trcukey with Fun Fest Foods.

After last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, community members say they’re focused on one thing and that is to enjoy themselves now that events like this are finally back.

“It was a long time coming, I feel like we’re all excited to be out and about, and being able to experience some social gatherings again, feels, it feels really good,” said Phil Smith, Fire Over the Fox attendee.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.