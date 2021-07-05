Advertisement

Democratic field for US Senate seat grows to 8

The U.S. Capitol
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The field of Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson continues to grow, with a Milwaukee attorney and a former candidate for the state Legislature joining the race.

Johnson has not said whether he will seek a third term.

The most recent candidates to file paperwork to run are Milwaukee attorney Peter Peckarsky and Adam Murphy, an information technology business owner from Franklin.

Peckarsky ran to be the Democratic National Committee chairman in 2017 but dropped out.

Murphy lost to Julian Bradley in the 2020 state Senate race for a district in southeast Wisconsin.

Other candidates include:

  • Democratic state Senator Chris Larson of Milwaukee
  • Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson
  • Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry
  • State Treasureer Sarah Godlewski
  • Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino

Milwaukee political activist Steven Olikara has formed an exploratory committee to examine a run as a Democrat.

RELATED: UPFRONT: Wisconsin U.S. Senate race speculation

If Johnson does not run, eyes will be on several high profile Republicans, including U.S. Rep Mike Gallagher, former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy and former Lieutenant Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Green Bay home damaged in fire sparked by fireworks. July 5, 2021
Volunteers spend holiday weekend comforting animals at Lakeshore Humane Society
Beware of hotel scams as summer travel increases nationwide
Shawano County brothers create flag company during pandemic to pass the time
