Amber Alert issued for Milwaukee boy

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a two-year-old Milwaukee boy.

Ay’den Hall was abducted by Renado Hall, 20, according to law enforcement.

Renado Hall was armed with a handgun when he “forcibly took” Ay’den, according to the Amber Alert.

They are believed to be traveling in a silver Acura TL or black Cadillac with California license plate 6XZY488.

Renado Hall is considered armed and dangerous. If you see anything, call 911.

AY’DEN HALL DESCRIPTION

RACE/SEX: Black male

AGE: 2

HEIGHT: 3′

WEIGHT: 38 pounds

HAIR: Black

EYES: Brown

CLOTHING: White shirt with lettering on the front, blue jean shorts, orange and white Jordan shoes

RENADO HALL DESCRIPTION

RACE/SEX: Black male

AGE: 20

HEIGHT: 6′

WEIGHT: 180 pounds

HAIR: Black

EYES: Brown

