Amber Alert issued for Milwaukee boy
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a two-year-old Milwaukee boy.
Ay’den Hall was abducted by Renado Hall, 20, according to law enforcement.
Renado Hall was armed with a handgun when he “forcibly took” Ay’den, according to the Amber Alert.
They are believed to be traveling in a silver Acura TL or black Cadillac with California license plate 6XZY488.
Renado Hall is considered armed and dangerous. If you see anything, call 911.
AY’DEN HALL DESCRIPTION
RACE/SEX: Black male
AGE: 2
HEIGHT: 3′
WEIGHT: 38 pounds
HAIR: Black
EYES: Brown
CLOTHING: White shirt with lettering on the front, blue jean shorts, orange and white Jordan shoes
RENADO HALL DESCRIPTION
RACE/SEX: Black male
AGE: 20
HEIGHT: 6′
WEIGHT: 180 pounds
HAIR: Black
EYES: Brown
