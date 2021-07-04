UPFRONT: Cities explore unarmed first responders, Wisconsin DOT sounds off on federal infrastructure plan

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The state’s two largest cities are looking at ways to put unarmed first responders on the streets to handle calls which don’t involve a threat to public safety.

Madison’s program will involve teams of paramedics and mental health professionals to respond to non-violent mental health calls.

Meanwhile in Milwaukee, a task force will study unarmed responders for a wider variety of calls.

Sunday morning on UPFRONT, which airs on WBAY-TV, Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis spoke about the task force’s goal, and whether unarmed responders could improve public safety.

“They’ve been thrown all of these other duties which is outside of their scope and training. we should not expect them to do the job of a social worker,” said Lewis. “You didn’t go to school to be a social worker. You went to school, or to the academy, to be an officer. So dividing the lines of duty, I think that is something that is going to be beneficial. Not just for the community, but for the officers as well.”

The program says if a social worker is potentially walking into a dangerous situation, they will send an officer to accompany the social worker.

Also on UPFRONT, a member of the state’s Department of Transportation sounded off on President Joe Biden’s trip to Wisconsin earlier this week.

Biden, who visited La Crosse on Tuesday, made a pitch for spending billions of dollars in new infrastructure.

The plan has been negotiated with Republicans, and would spend roughly one trillion dollars to fix roads and bridges, as well as invest in public transportation, water systems and broadband expansion.

Ahead of Biden’s visit, the White House pointed out the state received a “C” grade on its 2020 infrastructure report card. CLICK HERE to read more about and to view that report, which is put together by the American Society of Civil Engineers.

“We’ve got 115,000 miles of roads in this state, and 90% is owned by the locals. So, they’ve just got a lot of roadways, and they’ve got a long way to go. I think what’s probably most disappointing to me has probably been - while we’ve made headway in those areas, and while we have tried and proposed increased funding for public transportation - that we have not been able to reach agreement on and in some ways, we’ve gone backwards and that is disappointing,” said Craig Thompson, the Department of Transportation Secretary designee.

The DOT says there were 375 roadwork projects in this last construction season, and if it gains more federal money, the state will see more projects developing.

As previously reported, the Biden administration listed out how the package would invest in Wisconsin infrastructure as follows:

Roads and Bridges : In Wisconsin, there are 979 bridges and over 1,949 miles of highway in poor condition. The Framework will devote more than $300 billion to transform our nation’s transportation infrastructure, including more than $100 billion repairing roads and bridges.

Public Transportation : Wisconsinites who take public transportation spend an extra 62.7% of their time commuting, and non-white households are 5.9 times more likely to commute via public transportation. The Framework will make a $49 billion investment in public transit.

Resilient Infrastructure: From 2010 to 2020, Wisconsin has experienced 42 extreme weather events, costing the state up to $50 billion in damages. The Framework invests nearly $50 billion to improve the resiliency of our infrastructure and support communities’ recovery.

Drinking Water: Over the next 20 years, Wisconsin’s drinking water infrastructure will require $8.6 billion in additional funding. The Framework includes a $55 billion investment to ensure clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.

Broadband : Nearly 14% of Wisconsin residents (including more than 44% of rural Wisconsin residents) live in areas where, by one definition, there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds. And 69% of Wisconsinites live in areas where there is only one such provider. 14% of Wisconsin households do not have an internet subscription. The Framework will invest $65 billion to bring universal, reliable, and affordable coverage to every family.

Clean Energy Jobs: As of 2019, there were 76,685 Wisconsinites working in clean energy. The Framework is the single largest investment in clean energy transmission in American history, and creates a first-of-its-kind Infrastructure Financing Authority that will leverage billions of dollars into clean transportation and clean energy.

