Advertisement

Man arrested for alleged 6th OWI offense in Vilas County

Handcuff
Handcuff(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - One man is in custody after the Wisconsin State Patrol says he was driving a vehicle while under the influence, and also driving with a revoked driver’s license.

Authorities say they were called to a possible crash near a home on County Highway B and Palmer Lake Road in Vilas County shortly before midnight Saturday night.

When the State Patrol Trooper arrived at the scene, a 53-year-old man, identified as Brian Edwards of Lac Du Flambeau, was found, as well as a 2013 silver Chevrolet Malibu.

The State Patrol says while the Trooper spoke with Edwards, the Trooper noticed signs of impairment, and Edwards was arrested following an investigation.

Edwards was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence - his sixth offense - as well as driving with a revoked driver’s license.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dead after being found unresponsive in Shawano County campground swimming area
James Jenkins was charged in July 2021 with child-sexual assault, child sexual exploitation and...
Green Bay man charged with sex crimes against children held on $100,000 bond
Neenah Paper closing Appleton plant
Authorities need your help in finding Marquita Smith, a teen who they consider missing and...
UPDATE: Allouez teen considered missing and endangered was found SAFE
Safely celebrating with fireworks
Fisk community worries this may be its last fireworks show

Latest News

Police tape.
Man shot by New Berlin police in June dies from injuries
EPA has assigned a specific color to each AQI category to make it easier for people to...
Air Quality Advisory issued for lakeshore counties
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
One person killed, another hurt in Wood County UTV crash