Man arrested for alleged 6th OWI offense in Vilas County

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - One man is in custody after the Wisconsin State Patrol says he was driving a vehicle while under the influence, and also driving with a revoked driver’s license.

Authorities say they were called to a possible crash near a home on County Highway B and Palmer Lake Road in Vilas County shortly before midnight Saturday night.

When the State Patrol Trooper arrived at the scene, a 53-year-old man, identified as Brian Edwards of Lac Du Flambeau, was found, as well as a 2013 silver Chevrolet Malibu.

The State Patrol says while the Trooper spoke with Edwards, the Trooper noticed signs of impairment, and Edwards was arrested following an investigation.

Edwards was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence - his sixth offense - as well as driving with a revoked driver’s license.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.