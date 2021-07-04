Advertisement

HOT AND MUGGY INDEPENDENCE DAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
We’ll warm up quickly throughout today with highs pushing to around 90° in many areas once again. The heat index could rise into the mid 90s...so make sure you’re staying hydrated and remember the sunscreen if you’ll be outside. As the day wears on, we’ll see more clouds but there will still be plenty of sun. Although it should be dry throughout the day and even as Firework celebrations begin this evening, there will be the chance for showers and storms overnight. Any rain and storms should mainly arrive after the midnight hour with just an outside chance that a stray storm happens earlier. While only a few storms are expected, any storm that forms could strengthen quickly.

A spotty shower/storm chance will linger into Monday morning. Additional storms could form throughout the afternoon. It will be another uncomfortable day with high humidity. Highs should be in the upper 80s for most, with a few spots possibly reaching 90 again. Temperatures will trend cooler for the second half of next week. You’ll start to notice a difference on Tuesday. The humidity will drop through the day, and highs should be near 80 degrees.

We’ll face an afternoon storm chance Tuesday, and some rain may linger into Wednesday morning. The humidity continues falling, and it will feel much more comfortable by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be near 70° with mid 70s expected on Thursday. There could be another round of rain and storms by the end of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: W/Sw 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Late storms NORTH? HIGH: 91 LOW: 73

MONDAY: Very warm and muggy with scattered storms...some in the morning and more in the afternoon. HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. Not as humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers, then decreasing clouds. Cooler. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Comfortable and partly cloudy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy with storms developing. Breezy. HIGH 76 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with occasional rain showers. A stray storm? HIGH: 74

