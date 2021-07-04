HEAT AND HUMIDITY TAKE A MID-WEEK BREAK

It will be a warm and muggy evening... but we should stay dry for any outdoor festivities. There will be a slim chance for a storm across far northern Wisconsin after midnight. We’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight with lows staying in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight into Monday. Spotty showers are possible Monday morning... mainly north of Green Bay. It will be another hot, muggy day as highs climb to near 90° once again. The afternoon heat index could rise into the mid 90s. Scattered storms should develop during the afternoon, and a few could become strong to severe with hail and damaging winds. Any storms should fade away Monday evening.

A cold front will arrive on Tuesday, bringing with it a more widespread chance for rain and storms. We’ll stay warm and humid through the day with highs into the middle 80s. Rain showers could linger through Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be noticeably cooler and breezy with highs likely staying in the 60s!

Temperatures will warm up to end the week, although highs will likely stay below average in the mid 70s. Thursday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will be on the increase Friday as another round of showers and storms heads into Wisconsin. Occasional showers will likely continue on Saturday.

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: ESE 10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray storm NORTH after midnight. LOW: 73

MONDAY: Very warm and muggy... stray AM shower. Scattered PM storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Humid, but not quite as hot. Rain and storms arrive for the afternoon. HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Much cooler and breezy. Mostly cloudy with early rain showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Slightly warmer and comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy with storms developing. HIGH 75 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with occasional rain showers. Thunder? Feeling more humid. HIGH: 72 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 74

