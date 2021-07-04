“Fourth on the Shore” and the impact of Independence Day in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a rocking July 4 morning in Manitowoc to kick off the day long festivities of “Fourth on the Shore.” The parade began on the corner of 8th and Washington Street making its way down to the Manitowoc Yacht Club. Which brought more than a few smiles to waving fans along the way. Including the town’s mayor who admitted he can’t pick just one preferred part of the patriotic celebration.

“Fourth of July is my favorite holiday, so everything literally,” said Justin Nickels, mayor of Manitowoc. “This is only our third parade so we started this a couple years ago.”

While it is a new local tradition, the holiday’s impact dates back to 1776 and serves as a reminder to many.

“It’s a day to sit down and think about the Declaration of Independence,” the Chapter 731 president of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Manitowoc, Marvin Decker, said. “Which is what the Fourth of July really means.”

In comparison to last year’s pandemic restricted event which was a smaller and socially distant outdoor parade, this year seemed to be all cheer and minimal fear.

“It’s a beautiful time. In Wisconsin we have to enjoy every day of summer that we get,” Nickels said. “The Fourth of July week is usually always beautiful like this.”

The Vietnam Veterans of America, also known as the Color Guard, has led this parade every summer since it launched in Manitowoc under Nickels’ leadership. An honor their ranks don’t take lightly.

“With us doing that hopefully it will spark something in someone to maybe join up,” Decker explained.

The “Fourth on the Shore” festivities will wrap with fireworks on the Lake Michigan shoreline at 9:30pm on the South Pier.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.