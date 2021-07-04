Fond du Lac police investigate shots fired incident

FOND DU LAC Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a report of shots being fired that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of Forest Ave. and S. Military Rd. at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday July 4th, 2021 for a report of possible gun shots heard in the area.

The Fond du Lac County Communications Center said it received two calls on the incident. Officers investigating the incident found shell casings from the roadway.

Officers searched the area and a witness stated they saw a red color 4-door vehicle (unknown make or model) pull a U-turn at the intersection of Forest and Military and the driver stuck a gun out the window and fired a number of shots straight up into the air as he drove off.

The description of the driver has not been released. No injuries were reported to law enforcement or any area hospitals in regards to this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920)906-5555 or Crime Alert at (920) 322-3741

