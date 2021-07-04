Families dance the night away at Neenah’s Pajama Jam

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Many families gathered at Shattuck Park in Neenah on Saturday evening to move and groove at the annual Pajama Jam.

The free event is held by the City of Neenah, with the Neenah-Menasha YMCA and the CommunityFest as sponsors.

For years, the family Pajama Jam has been going on but had to cancel last year due to the pandemic.

Children of all ages were welcomed to wear their pajamas and get active with plenty of dancing and music from Rhex Arboleda.

“Rhex Arboleda and his family come out and play the music and we hand out pom poms, beads, glasses, glow sticks, that kind of stuff and just get everybody out there and get active,” said Cheryl Richard, Child Care Coordinator for the Neenah-Menasha YMCA.

The event kicked off at 7:45 p.m. and ended at dusk before the annual Parade of Lights started at 9:15 p.m. The parade started at Riverside Park in Neenah and ended in downtown Menasha.

Organizers said they were thrilled to be back hosting this event again and especially happy with the large turnout.

“I think it’s a little bigger this year because people want to get out, they want to be out in the community and have some fun,” Richard said.

