Advertisement

Air Quality Advisory issued for lakeshore counties

EPA has assigned a specific color to each AQI category to make it easier for people to...
EPA has assigned a specific color to each AQI category to make it easier for people to understand quickly whether air pollution is reaching unhealthy levels in their communities.(Environmental Protection Agency)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says an Air Quality Advisory has been issued for multiple counties along Lake Michigan.

The DNR says the Advisory for Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups is in place until 11 p.m. Monday due to ozone levels.

The advisory covers the following counties:

  • Door
  • Kenosha
  • Kewaunee
  • Manitowoc
  • Milwaukee
  • Ozaukee
  • Racine
  • Sheboygan

State officials say meteorological conditions will favor ozone production throughout the holiday weekend, especially on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s and low-mid 90′s Sunday and Monday, with dew points in the 60s. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 70s and 60s.

CLICK HERE to get the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.

Due to those conditions, state officials say ozone concentration will be possible along the shoreline of Lake Michigan. They add increased in firework displays throughout the weekend may also lead to short-lived spikes of particles.

In addition, the National Weather Service in Green Bay has reported hazy conditions due to smoke in the atmosphere. The smoke is traveling south, and comes from wildfires in Canada.

Those who may have respiratory or cardiac conditions, as well as the elderly and children, are likely to be the most affected.

In order to minimize the impact of fireworks smoke, those who may be affected should reduce or eliminate the use of personal fireworks, and anyone who anticipates a health reaction due to the amount of smoke firework displays are advised to avoid the display area and watch from a distance.

Officials add anyone who is particularly sensitive may want to stay indoors and close the windows.

CLICK HERE to learn more about fireworks and how they cause health effects, as well as affect the air quality.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dead after being found unresponsive in Shawano County campground swimming area
James Jenkins was charged in July 2021 with child-sexual assault, child sexual exploitation and...
Green Bay man charged with sex crimes against children held on $100,000 bond
Neenah Paper closing Appleton plant
Authorities need your help in finding Marquita Smith, a teen who they consider missing and...
UPDATE: Allouez teen considered missing and endangered was found SAFE
Safely celebrating with fireworks
Fisk community worries this may be its last fireworks show

Latest News

Police tape.
Man shot by New Berlin police in June dies from injuries
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
A hot & humid 4th of July!
First Alert Forecast: Hot & Humid Fourth Of July!
Madison Fire Dept. says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded fireworks
Fireworks blamed for 4th of July blaze that displaced family of 6