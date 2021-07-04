Air Quality Advisory issued for lakeshore counties

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says an Air Quality Advisory has been issued for multiple counties along Lake Michigan.

The DNR says the Advisory for Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups is in place until 11 p.m. Monday due to ozone levels.

The advisory covers the following counties:

Door

Kenosha

Kewaunee

Manitowoc

Milwaukee

Ozaukee

Racine

Sheboygan

State officials say meteorological conditions will favor ozone production throughout the holiday weekend, especially on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s and low-mid 90′s Sunday and Monday, with dew points in the 60s. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 70s and 60s.

CLICK HERE to get the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.

Due to those conditions, state officials say ozone concentration will be possible along the shoreline of Lake Michigan. They add increased in firework displays throughout the weekend may also lead to short-lived spikes of particles.

In addition, the National Weather Service in Green Bay has reported hazy conditions due to smoke in the atmosphere. The smoke is traveling south, and comes from wildfires in Canada.

Hazy/fiery sunset at the office this evening due to smoke in the mid-upper levels of the atmosphere, originating from wildfires in Canada. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/SC9oYJoynV — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) July 4, 2021

Those who may have respiratory or cardiac conditions, as well as the elderly and children, are likely to be the most affected.

In order to minimize the impact of fireworks smoke, those who may be affected should reduce or eliminate the use of personal fireworks, and anyone who anticipates a health reaction due to the amount of smoke firework displays are advised to avoid the display area and watch from a distance.

Officials add anyone who is particularly sensitive may want to stay indoors and close the windows.

CLICK HERE to learn more about fireworks and how they cause health effects, as well as affect the air quality.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Kewaunee, and Door counties through 11 p.m. on Monday, July 5. pic.twitter.com/InvI91deDX — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) July 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.