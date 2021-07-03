Advertisement

WATCH: Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI, Hawaii (CNN) - A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered passengers.

Video from someone on the flight shows at least two birds flying through the cabin.

At first the maintenance team tried to catch the animals by opening ceiling panels.

When that failed, crew members turned off the lights and asked passengers to lower their shades.

The birds then flew to the only source of light on the plane, near an open exit, and left on their own.

The crowd cheered after the extra passengers departed and the incident only caused a 25-minute delay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Armed man shot by Shawano County deputy, investigators say
Neenah Paper closing Appleton plant
James Jenkins was charged in July 2021 with child-sexual assault, child sexual exploitation and...
Green Bay man charged with sex crimes against children held on $100,000 bond
Painter make mistake while repainting Plover water tower
Painters misspell ‘Plover’ on city’s water tower
Courtesy: WISN
Judge orders release of woman convicted in “Slender Man” stabbing

Latest News

Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
Police say 9 in custody after standoff on Interstate 95
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Remainder of a collapsed condo to be demolished Sunday, official says
A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered...
Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight
Hot for the Fourth of July Weekend!
First Alert Forecast: Hot Fourth of July Weekend!