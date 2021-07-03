Shuttle service to be offered from Austin Straubel to EAA

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the annual EAA AirVenutre approaches, visitors to the area may be wondering how to get to and from the event.

Officials with Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport say a partnership between multiple companies has resulted in a shuttle bus that will operate to and from the event from Green Bay.

According to airport officials, the shuttle bus service will be offered daily to AirVenture in Oshkosh, and will have return shuttles each day.

It will cost $20 to ride the shuttle each way.

Area residents, as well as pilots who fly in to Green Bay, are welcome to use the service.

Airport officials say there will also be free Lamers shuttle bus passenger parking in a designated lot at the airport.

Shuttles are scheduled to begin Sunday, July 25 and will run through the end of the day on Sunday, August 1.

A full list of shuttle times can be found below.

All shuttle passengers are being encouraged to book ahead. CLICK HERE to buy shuttle tickets online.

Passes must be printed before arriving at the bus, and officials add Lamers won’t be accepting smart phone images for rides.

Anyone who decides to ride the shuttle at the last minute may be able to pay for a fare with cash on the day of the ride if space is available.

The shuttle will be picking up and dropping passengers off at the following four locations:

Executive Air lobby canopy

The Main Terminal baggage claim doors

The Annex lot (signs will be posted)

Jet Air Group lobby canopy

SHUTTLE DEPARTURE DATES AND TIMES:

Sunday, July 25

12 p.m. GRB to OSH

5 p.m. OSH to GRB

Monday, July 26 - Saturday, July 31

8 a.m. - GRB to OSH

12 p.m. - GRB to OSH

2 p.m. - OSH to GRB

4 p.m. - GRB to OSH

6 p.m. - OSH to GRB

8 p.m. - OSH to GRB

Sunday, August 1

8 a.m. - GRB to OSH

2 p.m. - OSH to GRB

6 p.m. - OSH to GRB

