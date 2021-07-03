Sen. Johnson writes letter to COVID-19 vaccine makers regarding adverse affects

WASHINGTON, D.C. Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) says the vaccine for the novel coronavirus - which causes COVID-19 - is causing adverse reactions in some people.

Senator Johnson sent a letter to the CEO’s of Pfizer and Moderna seeking answers about the COVID-19 vaccines, including stories from five people who claim they had a negative reaction to those vaccines.

This comes after a news conference Johnson held Monday with the affected individuals. CLICK HERE for that related story.

“Just because a vaccine is generally safe, does not mean it is 100 percent safe,” reads part of the letter.

It goes on to say “The small percentage of people experiencing serious adverse events deserve to be taken seriously and their health issues thoroughly researched and addressed.”

University of Wisconsin medical experts say it is possible those issued were caused by the vaccine, but Dr. Jeff Pothof of UW Health says it’s important to weight the risks.

Pothof says so far, the research has found out of every million people who get the vaccine, there’s up to 20 who will have a serious reaction.

In addition, he says out of every one million people who get sick with COVID-19, about 18,000 people die.

“No vaccine is risk-free, but the risk of a handful to 20 per million serious adverse events to 18,000 per million. That’s why you hear us say these vaccines are very safe, that risk is tiny,” said Dr. Pothof.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says since March 1, 95% of COVID-19 deaths within the state were people who were not fully vaccinated.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) has not yet commented on Johnson’s letter, but has been encouraging people to get vaccinated, and has also been working to help Wisconsin citizens to overcome public skepticism.

CLICK HERE to read the full letter to Pfizer.

CLICK HERE to read the full letter to Moderna.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.