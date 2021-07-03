Philanthropic fun at Fourth of July Rio Creek Airport Fly-In

RIO CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - The impact of the annual Rio Creek Aviation Foundation scholarship on the local flying community is significant. As is the feeling one pilot gets whenever he is in control of his own plane.

“It’s amazing, that adrenaline rush when you take off and you’re flying around it’s just something you don’t get to do everyday,” Josh Van Lieshout, a pilot at Fox Valley Technical College in Oshkosh and former scholarship recipient, said.

The foundation’s scholarships, given to pilots either interested in the trade as a hobby or flying professionally, can amount to anything from a few hundred dollars to one thousand dollars. The Rio Creek Aviation Foundation throws an annual fly-in to raise money for their philanthropic funding.

This year, the July 3 event from 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. included a pancake breakfast, grill-out, plane rides, barrel cart rides, antique cars, tractors, and live polka music courtesy of the Mark Jirikovec Band.

“I was always the kid that was chasing the airplanes and I would always find them in the sky,” former scholarship winner and pilot at Cuva Flight Academy in Green Bay, Kylee Fameree, said. “My dad really helped me with that we would go to EAA every year and I would always have such an interest in it once it came time to pick my career, I was like you know what I’m going to go for it.”

Only two or three scholarship applications are received annually with some flyers earning more than one over the course of their flight career.

“They give it out to people who are super interested in just trying to start out in aviation which is cool because you don’t see that too much,” Van Lieshout said.

“When they chose me I was brand new to flying,” Fameree shared. “I really didn’t know anything so they took a leap of faith with me just knowing that I was super interested in it. It was really nice to help get me started. It helped me with those first couple of lessons and got me to where I am today.”

Both Fameree and Van Lieshout are considering flying for commercial airlines. While Fameree is even thinking about joining the Air National Guard. To enjoy food, flights, and philanthropic fun, visit the fly-in next summer in Rio Creek.

