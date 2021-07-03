Advertisement

INTERVIEW: “Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip”

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin native’s movie premieres in Sheboygan in August.

Ryann Liebl describes “Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip” as an “old school comedy with heart.” It was filmed entirely in Wisconsin, including Sheboygan, Door County, Milwaukee and Ozaukee County, taking advantage of many scenic country roads.

Liebl talks about her directorial debut, taking advantage of places she knows in her native state, and some fun behind-the-scenes information on the making of the movie.

“Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip” is available on Video on Demand platforms including iTunes, Amazon Prime, Google Play Movies, Fandango, and Vudu. The silver screen premiere is August 28 at the Weill Center and tickets are available now.

