INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND FORECAST

It has been very comfortable outside the past 2 days with temperatures in the 70s and low humidity, but starting today, there are big changes in the forecast.

Today and Sunday will feature temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s for highs. The humidity won’t be too bad for the first half of today, but as the day wears on, the humidity inches upward. By late afternoon you’ll feel the mugginess. And even higher humidity is expected Sunday. Today will be the sunnier of the 2 weekend days and it will be dry. There will be a bit more in the way of cloud cover tomorrow but still at least partly sunny. As of now, Sunday evening looks dry for area fireworks but there is a small chance some rain could move in around midnight and last into early monday morning.

Monday will still be very warm and humid. There is the chance of rain monday morning, and then a chance of storms for the afternoon. A few storms could be stronger, depending on how things play out. More rain chances linger Tuesday and into portions of Wednesday. Another storm chance returns Friday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Feeling humid by late afternoon. HIGH: 92 LOW: 68

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Late showers possible (mostly after midnight). HIGH: 92 LOW: 71

MONDAY: Very warm and humid with a chance of storms - Best chances afternoon and night. HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Still humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Some leftover showers in the morning. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Comfortable, not humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Storm chance. HIGH 78

