Advertisement

HOT AND MUGGY INDEPENDENCE DAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The hot, muggy weather is back for this Fourth of July weekend!! As a result of the higher humidity, you can expect a warmer night across Northeast Wisconsin. Lows will be in the middle/upper 60s tonight... which is 5-10° warmer than average.

We’ll warm up quickly on Independence Day with highs pushing to around 90° once again. The heat index could rise into the mid 90s... make sure you’re staying hydrated and remember the sunscreen if you’ll be outside. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday afternoon. While most of will stay dry into the night, there is a slim chance for storms across the Northwoods. While only a few storms are expected, any storm that forms could strengthen quickly.

A spotty shower chance will linger into Monday morning with more numerous storms expected for the afternoon. It will be another uncomfortable day with high humidity. Highs should be in the upper 80s. Temperatures will trend cooler for the second half of next week. You’ll start to notice a difference on Tuesday. The humidity will drop through the day, and highs should be near 80 degrees.

We’ll face an afternoon storm chance, and some rain may linger into Wednesday morning. The humidity continues falling, and it will feel much more comfortable by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be near 70° with mid 70s expected on Thursday. There could be another round of rain and storms by the end of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: W/S 10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Warm and humid with mainly clear skies. LOW: 68

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Late storms NORTH? HIGH: 92 LOW: 72

MONDAY: Very warm and muggy with scattered storms... highest chances PM. HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. Not as humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers, then decreasing clouds. Cooler. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Comfortable and partly cloudy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy with storms developing. Breezy. HIGH 79 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with occasional rain showers. HIGH: 74

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neenah Paper closing Appleton plant
Police tape.
Armed man shot by Shawano County deputy, investigators say
James Jenkins was charged in July 2021 with child-sexual assault, child sexual exploitation and...
Green Bay man charged with sex crimes against children held on $100,000 bond
Karen Kelley, the owner of the popular ice cream shop, said while the summers are usually busy,...
Kelley Country Creamery named among top 10 ice cream places in the nation by People Magazine
Safely celebrating with fireworks
Fisk community worries this may be its last fireworks show

Latest News

First Alert Weather
YOUR FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND FORECAST
Hot for the Fourth of July Weekend!
First Alert Forecast: Hot Fourth of July Weekend!
First Alert Weather
FIRECRACKER FORECAST
First Alert Weather fireworks forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fiery 4th weekend