HOT AND MUGGY INDEPENDENCE DAY

The hot, muggy weather is back for this Fourth of July weekend!! As a result of the higher humidity, you can expect a warmer night across Northeast Wisconsin. Lows will be in the middle/upper 60s tonight... which is 5-10° warmer than average.

We’ll warm up quickly on Independence Day with highs pushing to around 90° once again. The heat index could rise into the mid 90s... make sure you’re staying hydrated and remember the sunscreen if you’ll be outside. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday afternoon. While most of will stay dry into the night, there is a slim chance for storms across the Northwoods. While only a few storms are expected, any storm that forms could strengthen quickly.

A spotty shower chance will linger into Monday morning with more numerous storms expected for the afternoon. It will be another uncomfortable day with high humidity. Highs should be in the upper 80s. Temperatures will trend cooler for the second half of next week. You’ll start to notice a difference on Tuesday. The humidity will drop through the day, and highs should be near 80 degrees.

We’ll face an afternoon storm chance, and some rain may linger into Wednesday morning. The humidity continues falling, and it will feel much more comfortable by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be near 70° with mid 70s expected on Thursday. There could be another round of rain and storms by the end of next week.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: W/S 10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Warm and humid with mainly clear skies. LOW: 68

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Late storms NORTH? HIGH: 92 LOW: 72

MONDAY: Very warm and muggy with scattered storms... highest chances PM. HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. Not as humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers, then decreasing clouds. Cooler. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Comfortable and partly cloudy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy with storms developing. Breezy. HIGH 79 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with occasional rain showers. HIGH: 74

