Fisk community worries this may be its last fireworks show

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the 4th of July weekend, and organizers say this year’s “Fire in the Sky” fireworks show in Fisk, in Winnebago County, may be its last due to a lack of donations.

The annual fireworks show held on July 3 has been around for 45 years and has become a tradition for many.

Historically, the Firework Warehouse would pay for the event, but for the past three years Fire in the Sky has relied on donations.

“We’re just a community firework show, so everybody chips in and, and that’s what we do, you know? We get donations from everybody, and we have enough to have a nice show,” Mike Christianson said.

Organizers say because of a fireworks shortage, the show proved to be more expensive this year, costing about $15,000.

Volunteers will have donation buckets at the show to collect money for next year’s event. You can also donate to their GoFundMe account (click here).

