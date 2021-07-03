Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out by Bucks for East Game 6
ATLANTA (AP) - Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final against the Atlanta Hawks.
The two-time MVP will miss his second straight game in the series, which the Bucks are leading 3-2.
Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly contesting a dunk by Clint Capela.
Bobby Portis was expected to get his second straight playoff start.
The Hawks are still waiting to make a decision on their best player, point guard Trae Young.
He has missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his right foot.
