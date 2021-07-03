Advertisement

Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out by Bucks for East Game 6

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks up to the scoreboard from the bench during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks up to the scoreboard from the bench during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final against the Atlanta Hawks.

The two-time MVP will miss his second straight game in the series, which the Bucks are leading 3-2.

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly contesting a dunk by Clint Capela.

Bobby Portis was expected to get his second straight playoff start.

The Hawks are still waiting to make a decision on their best player, point guard Trae Young.

He has missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his right foot.

