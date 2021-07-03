Advertisement

5-year-old dead after being found unresponsive in Shawano County campground swimming area

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF SENECA, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say they are investigating what was initially reported to them as a possible drowning after a boy died Friday evening.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a possible drowning at Annie’s Campground at about 8:23 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says a five-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming area of the campground.

It wasn’t immediately stated if the swimming area was a pool or a lake.

Authorities say deputies, as well as citizens, performed CPR before an ambulance took the boy to Thedacare Shawano, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office has not identified the boy, or stated where the boy is from.

No other details were immediately provided.

Check back as more information becomes available.

