Simple steps to keep your furry friends calm and safe as fireworks go off

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The loud noises, bright lights, and shaking ground from fireworks can be exciting to humans, but not so much for our four-legged family members. As we head into the 4th of July weekend we can’t forget about our furry friends at home.

It’s a weekend filled with family and friends, good food, and fireworks; but the fireworks can be problematic to many animals.

“Very few dogs actually enjoy it, and it can put them in unsafe situations where they’re more likely to bolt or they can become really highly stressed out,” said Angela Speed, Vice President of Communications at the Wisconsin Humane Society in Green Bay.

Around this time every year, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department focuses on a safety theme. This year they partnered with Bay East Animal Hospital in Green Bay to educate community members on pet safety.

“The best thing to do is keep your dogs and your cats just secured and safe and away from the fireworks so inside, make sure they’re not going to sneak out a door, make sure they’re always on a leash so they don’t take off when they’re startled,” said Margaret Eastman, Veterinarian and Owner at Bay East Animal Hospital.

The Wisconsin Humane Society said while they don’t have a big increase in lost dogs after the 4th of July, they see more pet owners having trouble with their pet’s anxiety.

“We get a lot of calls and inquiries about dog anxiety especially around the 4th of July and what to do about it,” said Speed.

Officials said to make sure your pet has a comfy and quiet place in your home and recommend homeopathic remedies such as CBD supplements to help with anxiety.

“With a lot of our patients that are more severe, we actually do prescribe specific medications for them. There is a medication that’s labeled specifically for this,” said Eastman.

A study done by the National Animal Control Association says there is a 30% increase in lost dogs between July 4th and July 6th than any other time of year.

“Make sure you have a collar with an ID tag so that way if there is a fire or an accident and we do happen to find them, that we can call the appropriate contact,” said Lt. Shauna Walesh, Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.