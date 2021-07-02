As pandemic lessens, Outagamie County offices fully reopen

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County announced Friday that all public facilities will fully reopen to the public to provide in-person services.

Offices will open their doors Tuesday, July 6, right after the holiday weekend. Visitors will be required to wear face masks.

County Executive Tom Nelson said the county has been gradually phasing the face-to-face services back in since March. “With increasing levels of vaccinations, we feel it is time to return to the level of in-person service that was in place prior to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency and open up our facilities to the public,” Nelson wrote in a statement.

The state health department reported Friday that 50.0% of adults and children living in Outagamie County had one or two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 46.9% of residents are fully vaccinated. Counting only adults, 58.4% are fully vaccinated. Outagamie County is the sixth-most populous county in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.