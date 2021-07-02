Advertisement

Ousted Milwaukee police chief won’t take job back Saturday, despite court order

Former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales
Former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales will not return to his job on Saturday as per a court order.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Morales’ attorneys have agreed to hold off until July 12 so they can continue settlement negotiations.

Morales retired in August after the city’s police commission demoted him following turmoil over racial justice protests and complaints of distrust within the police department.

Morales sued for damages and Milwaukee County Judge Christopher Foley ruled May 19 that he would reinstate Morales as chief on July 3 unless his attorneys and the city settle the lawsuit.

