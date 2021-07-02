Advertisement

ONE MORE COMFORTABLE DAY...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:15 AM CDT
A north wind will keep us comfortable today as dry air continues to filter into our region. Humidity will be low and temperatures will range from the mid to upper 70s so overall a very nice day for outdoor plans. Skies will stay mostly sunny and should stay that way through most of the weekend but temperatures will climb in a big way.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature temperatures into the upper 80s on low 90s. The humidity isn’t bad early Saturday, but as the day wears on the humidity inches upward. By late afternoon you’ll feel the mugginess. And even higher humidity is expected Sunday. Both days appear dry and decently sunny. As of now Sunday evening looks dry for area fireworks.

Monday will still be very warm and humid, but storm chances return. Best chances may favor the PM hours. A few storms could be stronger, depending on how things play out. More rain chance linger Tuesday and into portions of Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

FRIDAY: NNE VEER SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: WNW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Comfortable with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Feeling humid by late afternoon. HIGH: 91 LOW: 67

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly sunny, hot, breezy, and muggy. HIGH: 93 LOW: 70

MONDAY: Very warm and humid with a chance of storms - Best chances afternoon and night. HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Still humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some leftover showers in the morning. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warming back up. HIGH: 80

