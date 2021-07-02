Advertisement

City orders evacuation of condo building deemed unsafe

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.

The city said in a news release Friday that an audit prompted by the deadly collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside found the 156-unit Crestview Towers structurally and electrically unsafe.

The North Miami Beach Police Department was helping with the evacuation of residents of the Crestview, which was built in 1972.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: WISN
Judge orders release of woman convicted in “Slender Man” stabbing
Police tape.
Armed man shot by Shawano County deputy, investigators say
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
After reaching 50% getting COVID-19 shot, Wisconsin doesn’t “move the needle”
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus testing’s positivity rate back up to 1%
Chairman Tehassi Hill and Gov. Tony Evers sign the gaming compact amendment.
Oneida Nation, state agree to sports betting at casino

Latest News

Everyday Hometown taking over the formerly empty Shopko location at 825 W. Fulton Street in...
Fourth of July weekend welcomes long-awaited Waupaca hardware store
DAV The Outpost TV program
DEBRIEF: DAV outpost creates TV program
Scooping ice cream at Kelley Country Creamery in Eden
Local ice creamery joins best in the U.S.
Dog wearing U.S. flag bandanna
4th of July pet safety