Kelley Country Creamery named among top 10 ice cream places in the nation by People Magazine

EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - In a June issue of People Magazine, Kelley Country Creamery in Fond du Lac County was named one of the top 10 ice cream places in the United States of America.

Karen Kelley, the owner of the popular ice cream shop, said while the summers are usually busy, they have gotten even more business this year because of the People Magazine list.

The shop encourages each person that visits to sign in their notebook, leave a comment, and place a sicker of where they’re from on a map. Kelley said it’s been surprising to see just how far people will go for her ice cream.

Long-time customers like Tracy Bohn from Campbellsport said the new honor wasn’t at all surprising.

“I’m not surprised. It’s just one of those things where they opened it and people started coming. It’s a great local spot. They deserve it. All of it,” Bohn said.

Kelley Country Creamery opened in 2010 and now offers more than 350 flavors of homemade ice cream with a peaceful view of the family farm. All ice cream is made from milk from the family’s dairy farm.

“At the end of the day, when the magazines are put away, and the TV is off, you still have to remember why you do what you do. And we do it because we want to have a high-quality product and we want our customers to enjoy themselves when they are here,” Kelley said.

Although the family has only been making ice cream for 11 years, the Kelley family is celebrating 160 years of farming this year.

“My husband sacrificed everything that his family has worked so hard for all those years, just to give this crazy ice cream dream a chance and so far we are happy that we did it,” Kelley said.

Kelley Country Creamery is open every day during the summer from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They will be closed on July 4.

