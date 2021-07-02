Advertisement

Justices turn away florist who refused same-sex wedding job

The Supreme Court declined to take up the case of a florist who refused to provide flowers for...
The Supreme Court declined to take up the case of a florist who refused to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding in Washington.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday declined to take up the case of a florist who refused to provide services for a same-sex wedding, leaving in place a decision that she broke state anti-discrimination laws.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have agreed to hear the case and review the decision. Four justices are needed for the court to take a case.

In 2018 the high court ordered Washington state courts to take a new look at the case involving florist Barronelle Stutzman and her Arlene’s Flowers business. That followed the justices’ decision in a different case involving a Colorado baker who declined to make a cake for a same-sex wedding.

After that review, the Washington Supreme Court ruled unanimously that state courts did not act with animosity toward religion when they ruled Stutzman broke the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing on religious grounds to provide flowers for the wedding of Rob Ingersoll and Curt Freed.

Stutzman had sold Ingersoll flowers for nearly a decade and knew he was gay. But she contended his marriage went against her religious beliefs and she felt she could not provide services for the event.

Washington state law says businesses offering services to opposite-sex couples must provide the same service to same-sex couples.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: WISN
Judge orders release of woman convicted in “Slender Man” stabbing
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
After reaching 50% getting COVID-19 shot, Wisconsin doesn’t “move the needle”
Chairman Tehassi Hill and Gov. Tony Evers sign the gaming compact amendment.
Oneida Nation, state agree to sports betting at casino
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus testing’s positivity rate back up to 1%
Photos from a large barn fire in Calumet County. July 1, 2021.
Highway 151 reopens near scene of large barn fire

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse listens during his pretrial hearing May 21, 2021 at the Kenosha County...
Rittenhouse trial: Prosecutors seek evidence of his past violence
Handcuffs
Five arrested in Sheboygan County human trafficking investigation
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Collapsed Florida condo building likely to be demolished
A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. Barely more than a year after...
LIVE: Biden remarks on jobs; US adds a solid 850,000 as economy extends its gains