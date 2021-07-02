Green Bay panel gets public input on selecting next police chief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission held the first of six listening sessions Thursday as it works to find a replacement for former police chief Andrew Smith, who retired in May.

This comes after the commission narrowed the search down to four candidates, including two current members of the Green Bay Police Department (see related story). The sessions give the community an opportunity to voice their opinions about the next chief of police.

“Last time, when we hired Chief Smith, we had written feedback from the community. Having the chance to have a 2-A dialogue to get some more explanations and interactions is great. We appreciate the people who showed up tonight, and I look forward to the rest of them that we have to get more community input,” Rod Goldhahn, president of the Police and Fire Commission, said.

The second listening session with the police and fire commission is Tuesday, July 5, from 1 to 5 P.M. It will take place virtually over Zoom.

