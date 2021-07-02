Green Bay man charged with sex crimes against children held on $100,000 bond

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On June 14, a De Pere police officer noticed a car at Voyageur Park at 2 o’clock in the morning. The officer found James Jenkins sitting inside the car with an 11-year-old girl who was no relation to Jenkins who was wearing Jenkins’s shirt which was too large for her.

That started an investigation that led to nine criminal charges against Jenkins: two counts of first-degree child sex assault involving sexual contact with a person under 13; three counts of child sexual exploitation in videos or recordings; three counts of possession of child pornography; and child enticement for sexual contact.

Friday, prosecutors asked for a higher bond amount to hold Jenkins. The court concurred and set a $100,000 cash bond.

The criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News claims Jenkins watched five children about once a month. He was not the primary caretaker of any of the children. Some of the children told investigators Jenkins touched them in “places we don’t like.”

Police searched the phone Jenkins was using and found pictures of the naked children and their body parts. They also found naked pictures on one of the children’s phones, which Jenkins apparently used after his broke.

When the officer found Jenkins and the girl at Voyageur Park, he had left the other children at his home alone. The girl told investigators they weren’t in the park very long before the officer came by, and nothing inappropriate had happened.

Jenkins told investigators he enjoyed having the kids around because it makes him happy. He acknowledged the kids didn’t wear pants or underwear at his home because he wanted them to feel comfortable. He eventually admitted touching the children but denied it was sexual or inappropriate.

He’ll be back in court in August to continue his initial appearance.

