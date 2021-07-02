Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot tunnel standoff video

By CNN
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Justice released bodycamera videos Thursday from the assault on the Capitol Hill tunnel recorded during the January 6, 2021 riot.

The videos, which have graphic visuals and languages, were released after CNN and other media outlets sued prosecutors to gain access.

This particular footage was released as part of the evidence collected against Federico Klein, a former state department employee.

The Trump political appointee has pleaded not guilty to an eight-count indictment for allegedly assaulting police officers with a stolen riot shield.

Klein can be seen briefly in the video

Capitol police officers, some who were bleeding, are repeatedly heard pleading with rioters to let go of the door and leave the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Toddler killed by train in central Wisconsin
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
After reaching 50% getting COVID-19 shot, Wisconsin doesn’t “move the needle”
Hannah Miller identified as victim in Oneida County homicide. Suspect identified as Christopher...
Oneida County Sheriff identifies victim in homicide, suspect still on the run
Green Bay police uniform patch (WBAY photo)
Green Bay names four finalists for police chief
Courtesy: WISN
Judge orders release of woman convicted in “Slender Man” stabbing

Latest News

Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three...
17 hurt as illegal fireworks cache explodes in Los Angeles
Green Bay's Police and Fire Commission held a public hearing in a local church to get input on...
Green Bay panel gets input on hiring police chief
Former Eagle Nation motorcycle shop in Neenah
Eagle Nation closes, gets new tenant
DOJ releases bodycamera footage of the Capitol riot "tunnel scene."
GRAHIC: DOJ releases bodycamera footage of the Capitol riot "tunnel scene"