GOP asks Supreme Court to take redistricting case

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican legislative leaders are asking the state Supreme Court to invalidate a Madison judge’s ruling that they illegally hired private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them in anticipation of legal challenges over redistricting.

Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke in April voided the GOP’s contracts with two outside law firms. A state appeals court last week refused Republicans’ request to put Ehlke’s ruling on hold while they pursue an appeal.

The Republicans filed a motion with the state Supreme Court late Thursday afternoon asking the justices to put the ruling on hold and take the case directly without waiting for an appellate ruling.

