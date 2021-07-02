Advertisement

Gableman will get $44,000 to lead GOP’s Wisconsin election investigation

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Assembly Speaker Robin Vos plans to pay former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman $44,000 to lead a probe of 2020 presidential election results in Wisconsin.

Vos announced in May that he plans to hire three retired police officers to review the election. He announced at the Republican state convention last weekend that Gableman will oversee their efforts.

Assembly officials on Friday released a contract between Vos and Gableman that will pay Gableman $11,000 per month between July and October.

The Legislative Audit Bureau also is looking into 2020 election procedures, even though there’s no evidence of widespread fraud.

