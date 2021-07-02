Four-alarm fire destroys hay shed in Calumet County

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were on the scene for 15 hours as fire destroyed a hay shed and all of its contents in Chilton.

The Chilton Fire Department says Calumet County deputies arrived first to the call at 11:30 Wednesday night and found the shed at Highway 151 and Townhall Road fully involved.

It eventually became a four-alarm fire, mostly for tenders. The fire department says 1.4 million gallons of water were hauled to the scene.

There were no injuries and no accidents. “Removal of the burning material and remaining structure was a well-coordinated event,” the fire department reported, crediting the help of heavy equipment from Jannette Trucking & Excavating, J&E Construction, Tasch Farms and Holsum Dairies.

