Five arrested in Sheboygan County human trafficking investigation

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were arrested in a human trafficking investigation in Sheboygan County.

The Sheriff’s Office and other agencies teamed up for an undercover operation targeting trafficking, prostitution and solicitation.

Investigators used popular websites that are used to find sex for money.

Five people were arrested Thursday on charges of Pandering and Solicitation.

Two of the suspects are from Sheboygan County. Three of the suspects are from “adjacent counties.”

No names were released.

The Sheriff’s Office worked with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Plymouth Police Department, Kohler Police Department, Sheboygan Falls Police Department, Elkhart Lake Police Department, Sheboygan Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office.

