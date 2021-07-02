FIRECRACKER FORECAST

Smoke from Canadian wildfires found its way over Wisconsin Friday, hence the filtered sunshine.

Meanwhile, both Saturday and Sunday will feature temperatures into the upper 80s on low 90s. The humidity isn’t bad early Saturday, but as the day wears on the humidity inches upward. By late afternoon you’ll feel the mugginess. And even higher humidity is expected Sunday. Both days appear dry and decently sunny. As of now Sunday evening looks dry for area fireworks.

Monday will still be very warm and humid. There is a small chance of spotty t’showers Monday morning, but a better storm chance returns later in the day. A few storms could be stronger, depending on how things play out. More rain chances linger Tuesday and into portions of Wednesday. Another storm chance returns Friday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: WNW veering SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: WSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Few passing clouds. LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Feeling humid by late afternoon. HIGH: 91 LOW: 67

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

MONDAY: Very warm and humid with a chance of storms - Best chances afternoon and night. HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Still humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some leftover showers in the morning. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, but a storm chance at night. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Storm chance. HIGH 79

