Advertisement

Eyewitnesses play crucial role in murder suspect’s identification

Authorities say a number of factors helped them quickly identify a homicide victim’s...
Authorities say a number of factors helped them quickly identify a homicide victim’s ex-boyfriend as the suspect in her death.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities say a number of factors helped them quickly identify a homicide victim’s ex-boyfriend as the suspect in her death.

The body of Hannah Miller, 26, was found near River Bend Road near Highway 8 around 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department identified Christopher Terrell Anderson, 30, as the suspect and released his photo along with two photos of SUVs he may be driving just two hours later.

Court documents state two eyewitnesses played a key role in the quick dissemination of information.

The two people called 911 after finding a woman in the ditch. They also said only 15 minutes earlier they had been down the same road and saw a man and woman outside of a white SUV. When they passed by the scene later, the vehicle and man were gone, but the woman’s body was in the ditch. One of the witnesses was shown a photo of Anderson and told authorities that was the man she saw outside of the SUV the first time they drove by.

At the scene, investigators found three spent shell casings and three live rounds. They did not find a gun, but during the course of the investigation made contact with a person near the scene that said he heard two to four gunshots.

Court documents say Miller and Anderson had been in a relationship for several years but had broken up in recent weeks. Friends of Miller told investigators the relationship was abusive.

On June 2, Miller reported to police Anderson had one of her vehicles and would not give it back. During that investigation, Miller said she feared Anderson would kill her.

A family member told authorities while Anderson did move out of the apartment the couple once shared, he likely still had a key.

Authorities confirmed Thursday, the couple’s child is safe and is with family.

Anderson is not in custody. Prosecutors have already filed a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Christopher Terrell Anderson call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department at 715-351-5201.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neenah Paper closing Appleton plant
Police tape.
Armed man shot by Shawano County deputy, investigators say
James Jenkins was charged in July 2021 with child-sexual assault, child sexual exploitation and...
Green Bay man charged with sex crimes against children held on $100,000 bond
Karen Kelley, the owner of the popular ice cream shop, said while the summers are usually busy,...
Kelley Country Creamery named among top 10 ice cream places in the nation by People Magazine
Painter make mistake while repainting Plover water tower
Painters misspell ‘Plover’ on city’s water tower

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks up to the scoreboard from the bench during the...
Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out by Bucks for East Game 6
Hot for the Fourth of July Weekend!
First Alert Forecast: Hot Fourth of July Weekend!
Neenah Paper closing Appleton plant
Organizers set up launchers for Fisk's fireworks display
Fisk collections donations to save fireworks
Neenah Paper's Appleton mill
Neenah Paper closing Appleton mill