COVID-19 deaths way down for holiday weekend; average of confirmed cases still creeping up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County is the latest in our viewing area to reach 50% of its residents getting at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The county’s vaccination rate increased one-tenth of a percent to 50.0% on Friday. The percentage of residents completely vaccinated rose three-tenths of a percent, to 46.9% Outagamie is the sixth-largest county in Wisconsin by population. It followed Brown, Door and Menominee counties reaching the 50% mark.

Going into the holiday weekend, nearly 58% of adults statewide are fully vaccinated against the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Including 12- to 17-year-olds, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 47.2% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated. This includes almost 1 in 4 kids 12 to 15; 1 in 3 kids ages 16 and 17, and 4 out of 5 senior adults 65 and up. Children under 12 aren’t eligible for any COVID-19 vaccine yet.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group

12-15: 28.1% received a dose/22.5% completed

16-17: 37.1% received a dose/32.7% completed

18-24: 41.8% received a dose/37.6% completed

25-34: 47.0% received a dose/43.3% completed

35-44: 55.2% received a dose/51.6% completed

45-54: 57.0% received a dose/53.6% completed

55-64: 67.5% received a dose/64.1% completed

65+: 84.7% received a dose/81.5% completed

In spite of vaccination efforts, the state is receiving more coronavirus tests which are positive. This is partly due to much less testing happening. By our calculations, the state received fewer than 1,000 test results on 3 of the past 8 days. After going as low as 0.7%, the 7-day average for the positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests coming back positive -- climbed back to 1.0% on Thursday, and that’s where it remained Friday. To keep this in perspective, that’s still far below the 3% positivity rate health officials often said they wanted to see to indicate the virus’s spread is being managed.

If you look at all tests going all the way back to the first confirmed coronavirus case in Wisconsin on in 2020, there are now 612,994 positive results out of 3.6 million tests, we calculate Wisconsin’s all-time positivity rate is 17.0% -- 17 out of every 100 people tested were confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus; we’re well below that, too.

The main concern now is the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. The number of cases involving the delta variant doubled over the past week. From April until last week, random genetic testing found the delta variant in 36 samples. This past week, it found 35 more. This variant, which was first detected in India, is more contagious and linked to more serious illnesses compared to the original virus. This variant was found in 0.4% of samples from the Fox Valley health care region and 1.9% of samples from the Northeast region.

One COVID-19 death was reported to the state in the past day, which happened more than 30 days ago. The death toll is 7,315, or 1.19% of all known coronavirus cases. Counting only deaths that happened recently, the DHS says Wisconsin’s 7-day average is still just 1 death per day, though it looks to us like that metric may be a fraction and the DHS is rounding up.

February 5, 2020, to July 2, 2021

612,994 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,250 hospitalizations (5%)

7,315 deaths (1.19%)

2,407 cases still active (<1%)

602,927 considered recovered (98%)

Twenty-seven people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the past 24-hour period, below the 7-day average of 32 hospital admissions per day. Taking hospital discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Friday there were 85 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 26 in intensive care. That’s 4 fewer COVID-19 patients in ICU and 6 fewer overall statewide. Hospitals in the 7-county Northeast health care region were treating 6 patients, with 2 in ICU; that’s 1 fewer patient in ICU as well as 1 fewer patient overall. There was only 1 COVID-19 patient among the 13 Fox Valley hospitals, the same as Thursday.

We won’t receive any more updates from the DHS or the WHA until Tuesday, July 6, because of the holiday weekend.

One year ago, countless Independence Day activities were canceled. This year, people are getting together again for backyard barbecues and crowded festivals. Health officials are still encouraging people to continue mitigation efforts if they’re not vaccinated, including wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. There’s debate in the medical community about whether vaccinated people should carry on these mitigation efforts, too, saying there’s no harm but potential benefits in doing so.

How today compares to one year ago

July 2, 2020 July 2, 2021 Total coronavirus cases 29,738 612,994 Newly confirmed cases 539 85 7-day avg. 502 73 Total COVID-19 deaths 793 3,215 Newly reported deaths 7 0 7-day avg. 4 1 Total hospitalized 3,519 32,250 Daily hospital admissions 37 27 7-day avg. 28 32

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (FRIDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 50.2% (+0.1) 47.5% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 45.3% (+0.1) 42.6% (+0.2) Dodge (87,839) 40.3% (+0.1) 38.2% (+0.2) Door (27,668) (NE) 65.8% (+0.0) 63.2% (+0.2) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 42.9% (+0.0) 40.7% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 41.6% (+0.0) 40.0% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 43.7% (+0.0) 41.9% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 44.2% (+0.0) 42.0% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 41.0% (+0.1) 39.5% (+0.2) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 47.2% (+0.1) 44.8% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.5% (+0.1) 39.4% (+0.2) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 51.9% (+0.3) 48.3% (+0.5) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 42.0% (+0.1) 40.3% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 50.0% (+0.1) 46.9% (+0.3) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 36.9% (+0.0) 35.0% (+0.2) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 48.6% (+0.0) 46.0% (+0.2) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 43.1% (+0.1) 40.7% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 35.4% (+0.1) 34.0% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 48.1% (+0.0) 45.4% (+0.3) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 231,126 (48.7%) (+0.0) 219,585 (46.3%) (+0.2) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 255,862 (46.5%) (+0.0) 240,913 (43.8%) (+0.2) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,932,340 (50.4%) (+0.1) 2,748,738 (47.2%) (+0.2)

The DHS reported this week the spread of the COVID-19 virus is high in 4 counties, down from 7 the week before: Dunn, Kenosha, Langlade and Rusk. Coronavirus activity is low in 17 counties, up from 11 last week, including Calumet, Door, Florence, Green Lake, Manitowoc and Marinette counties. The spread of the virus moderate in 51 counties.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 31,976 cases (+10) (253 deaths)

Calumet – 5,849 cases (+2) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,412 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 11,998 cases (+3) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,632 case (25 deaths)

Florence - 451 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,631 cases (+2) (126 deaths)

Forest - 966 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,044 cases (23 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,614 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 985 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,377 cases (27 deaths)

Langlade - 2,050 cases (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,658 cases (74 deaths)

Marinette - 4,238 cases (+1) (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,799 cases (41 deaths)

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,541 cases (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,854 cases (+1) (223 deaths)

Shawano – 4,753 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,895 cases (+2) (151 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,974 cases (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,221 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,383 cases (+4) (201 deaths)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Hospital Association and Michigan Department of Health do not update reports on weekends.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

