Busy holiday weekend increases drunk driving worries

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - As people hit the road to begin a holiday weekend, public safety officials issue a plea to find a designated driver before ever leaving the house.

AAA is expecting the second-highest Fourth of July travel volume ever, only second to 2019.

Most of those people will be traveling by car, prompting a growing concern from law enforcement over bigger crowds and more drunk drivers.

With Fourth of July celebrations gearing up to look a little more like pre-COVID times, those who spend their time making sure we’re all safe to enjoy them, are a little anxious this year.

“We’re concerned about people going out there and overindulging because they’re making up for lost time from last year. That’s one of our biggest concerns,” says Captain Dan Sandberg.

He leads the patrol division at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and says there will be a lot of focus seeking out drunk drivers on the roads over the weekend.

“Just because of COVID, we had to reduce and stop some of our task force and grant stuff for a little while, and that made an impact,” he says. “But once we’re back to full bore, we’re unfortunately not seeing real drops.”

The Wisconsin DOT tracks reported OWI crashes across the state.

Leading into the holiday weekend, there are 3,086 alcohol-related crashes reported so far this year, resulting in 1,486 injuries and 63 deaths across the state.

“You’re a half-a-second away, or one person not wearing a seat belt, from that being a fatal crash, so those injury crashes are just concerning, and they’re still going on,” says Sandberg.

While Brown County and many other agencies will have extra patrols on the road over the weekend, Sandberg’s concern lies with the sheer number of people who will be out and about, worried about bigger crowds mixing with people excited to celebrate a holiday with others again.

“The more people you have drinking in that area, the more potential issues with, I’ll call targets, that people could be hitting other cars and stuff like that from all those people leaving those few areas that do have events,” he explains.

While the message unfortunately has to be repeated from year to year, law enforcement hope this year people think twice before taking the keys after drinking.

“There’s so many things out there. Safe Ride programs out there. You’ve got Uber. You’ve got Lyft. You’ve got friends and family,” he adds. “Don’t drink and drive.”

