Armed man shot by Shawano County deputy, investigators say

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was shot and injured by a Shawano County deputy Thursday night.

The man is being treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

The deputy is on administrative leave, which is protocol in Wisconsin law enforcement shooting investigations.

At about 9:30 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about a single-vehicle crash on Upper Red Lake Road in Red Springs. A Shawano County deputy responded to the scene, located north of Gresham.

The deputy located the crash scene and a lone male driver armed with a gun.

“The subject had a gun in his hands and the officer directed the subject to put down the gun. The subject did not put down the gun and raised the gun toward the officer. The officer fired at the subject and struck him,” reads a statement from DCI.

The man was taken to the hospital. His name was not released.

The deputy was not hurt. The deputy’s name was not released.

DCI says law enforcement are “fully cooperating” with the investigation.

DCI is leading the investigation with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Shawano Police Department.

DCI will turn over a complete investigation to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office for a decision on possible charges.

