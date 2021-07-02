Advertisement

American Red Cross holds Super Donor Days

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s Super Donor Days, a major blood drive before the 4th of July holiday weekend, and the American Red Cross is looking for as many people to make appointments as possible.

The blood drive started Thursday at Tundra Lodge Resort in Green Bay and continues Friday, July 2, from 6 A.M. until 12 P.M.

The Red Cross is dealing with a major blood shortage as more trauma cases, transplants and elective surgeries deplete the nation’s inventory.

“Anytime we have summer, we run short on product, but right now it’s especially severe,” Kristina Reignier of the Red Cross said. “We have about half-a-day’s worth of O-type on the shelves.”

The Red Cross says it needs nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations every day across the country.

This is the 35th year for the Super Donor Days blood drive.

