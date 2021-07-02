3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Space-y stuff

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re glad you’re reading this, because we’re going to tell you something Brad Spakowitz doesn’t know: Seventy-four years ago today, on July 2, 1947, something (officially, a weather balloon) crashed in Roswell, New Mexico, during a thunderstorm.

Brad talks with Chris Roth about World UFO Day every July 2 during 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Brad also has more news on the Bezos-Branson Billionaire Space Race: Space rocket vs. space plane.

And a discussion about why Monday is an important day for everyone on Earth. We’re all along for the ride.

