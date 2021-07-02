Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Space-y stuff

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re glad you’re reading this, because we’re going to tell you something Brad Spakowitz doesn’t know: Seventy-four years ago today, on July 2, 1947, something (officially, a weather balloon) crashed in Roswell, New Mexico, during a thunderstorm.

Brad talks with Chris Roth about World UFO Day every July 2 during 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Brad also has more news on the Bezos-Branson Billionaire Space Race: Space rocket vs. space plane.

And a discussion about why Monday is an important day for everyone on Earth. We’re all along for the ride.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: WISN
Judge orders release of woman convicted in “Slender Man” stabbing
Police tape.
Armed man shot by Shawano County deputy, investigators say
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
After reaching 50% getting COVID-19 shot, Wisconsin doesn’t “move the needle”
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus testing’s positivity rate back up to 1%
Chairman Tehassi Hill and Gov. Tony Evers sign the gaming compact amendment.
Oneida Nation, state agree to sports betting at casino

Latest News

Dog outside animal hospital
4th of July pet safety
Traffic stop
Drunk driving on the 4th of July
Door County shoreline
Managing Door County's coastline
Tips to keep your pets safe this 4th of July weekend
Simple steps to keep your furry friends calm and safe as fireworks go off
Mike Hert (left) and Adam Alexander
"The Outpost" TV program spreads DAV's mission