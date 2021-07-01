Where to find fireworks, festivals and fun for the 4th of July

(WBAY) - More communities are resuming in-person gatherings as the pandemic eases in Wisconsin, in time for Independence Day celebrations. The 4th of July falls on a Sunday this year, and some communities are celebrating all weekend. Some events have been scaled back to allow for social distancing.

Events are listed alphabetically by community then by date if held on multiple days.

Events are listed alphabetically by community then by date if held on multiple days.

Appleton - July 3. Festivities start at 4 P.M. at Memorial Park with live bands before and after the fireworks. Fireworks start at 9:15 P.M. Click here for event details on Facebook. Food and beverages for sale at the park 4 to 11 P.M. Proceeds benefit Appleton Area Jaycees Christmas shopping event for underprivileged kids.

Baileys Harbor - July 4. Festivities start at 7:30 A.M. Fireworks at dusk. Concessions, activities, live music and pop-up shops at various locations. Baileys Harbor Fire Department pancake breakfast at fire station 7:30 A.M. to 10 A.M. Arts & Crafts at Town Hall 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. Kid Zone at Kendall Park. Door Shakespeare, lawn games, boat raffle at Visitor Center. Sidewalk chalk contest.

Bonduel - July 4. The village’s 110th annual Fourth of July Celebration. Parade at 11 A.M. from the high school to Village Park, featuring the Wisconsin Marching Band. Fireworks at Village Park at dusk. Festivities at Village Park after the parade include live music, food and beverages supporting local organizations, Dairyland and Legion baseball games, FFA Chicken Poop Bingo, yard games, bicycle raffle.

Clintonville - July 3. Festivities at W.A. Olen Athletic Field start at 6 P.M. Fireworks at dusk. Live music, food, activities until 10:30 P.M.

Egg Harbor - July 3. Independence Day celebration 4 P.M. to 10 P.M. Fireworks at dusk. Live music starts at 5 P.M. Food & beverages available.

Egg Harbor - July 4. Independence Day parade at 1:30 P.M. on Highway 42 from Church St. to Highway T.

Elkhart Lake - July 2. Elkhart Lake Fireman’s Picnic. Fireworks at dusk on the lakefront. Festivities at Fireman’s Park with food and beverages 5 P.M. to 11 P.M. and live music 7:30 P.M. to 11 P.M. There is no picnic celebration on Saturday, July 3, but Fireman’s Park is open for access to the beach.

Elkhart Lake - July 4. Elkhart Lake Fireman’s Picnic at Fireman’s Park. Food and beverages 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. Live music 1 P.M. to 5 P.M.

Fond du Lac - July 4. Festival Foods fireworks show begins at 9:30 P.M at Lakeside Park at the foot of Lake Winnebago.

Gillett - July 3. Festivities at Zippel Park. Live music starting at 4 P.M. Truck pull at 7 P.M. Click here for details on Facebook.

Gillett - July 4. Festivities start at 9 A.M. at Zippel Park. Parade at 2 P.M. Fireworks show at dusk. Antique and classic car and truck show, live music, horse pull, antique tractor pull. Click here for details on Facebook.

Gills Rock - July 4. Festivities start at 5 P.M. with music, food and drink. Fireworks at dusk. Boat parade about an hour before sunset. Fish fry fundraiser for Deaths Door Maritime Museum.

Green Bay - July 4. “Fire over the Fox” starts with live music at 5 P.M. at Leicht Memorial Park on the west bank of the Fox River. Fireworks start at 9:45 P.M. near the Main Street Bridge. Food trucks and a beverage tent will be available in the park. For an upclose view of the fireworks display, VIP seating is available for $10 per chair at Festival Foods stores in Green Bay, De Pere and Suamico or online (seats are not assigned; seating area opens at 8 P.M. and chairs are first-come/first-served).

Green Lake - July 3. Party on the Pond. Family party at Mill Pond Terrace 6 P.M. to 9:30 P.M. with live band, food and beverages, dancing, games.

Green Lake - July 4. Festivities start at 7 A.M. Run/walk for veterans at Riley’s Pub at 8:30 A.M. Patriotic Boat Parade from Sunset Park to Deacon Mills Wharf area at 1 P.M. Community Parade at county fairgrounds at 4 P.M. Light Up the Lake Fireworks display off Hattie Shorewood beach at dusk. Pancake breakfast at American Legion 7 A.M. to 11 A.M. Deacon Mills Park hosts food and beverages supporting Green Lake Rotary Club starting at noon, live bands starting at 1 P.M. Duck races at Dartford Mill Pond bridge at 2:30 P.M.

Gresham - July 3. Festivities from 11 A.M. to 11 P.M. at Veterans Park on Main St. Parade at 11 A.M. starting at Gresham Schools. Fireworks at dusk. Live music starts at 6:30 P.M. Little League game, Gresham vs. Leopolis baseball, kids activities, bounce houses, raffles, food vendors.

Kaukauna - July 4. Fox Firecracker 5K Run/Walk and Kids Run at 7:30 A.M. in Hydro Park. Performance by Echoes of Camp Randall U.W.-Madison Band before and after the race.

Kewaunee - July 3. “Fireworks at the Shore” at Lakehaven Hall from 3 P.M. to 10:30 P.M. Fireworks at dusk. Family-friendly activities, live music, food and drinks.

Manitowoc - July 4. “Fourth on the Shore” is a full day of festivities on the Lake Michigan shoreline. Parade at 10 A.M. from the Courthouse Pub to Manitowoc Yacht Club. Festival Foods fireworks display at the South Pier at 9:30 P.M. Manitowoc Salmon Derby starts at midnight. Food and beverages for sale starting at 9 A.M. Live bands on various stages starting at 11 A.M., kayaking at the Manitowoc Marina, $4 admission to the Wisconsin Maritime Museum. Click here for more details.

Menasha - July 3. Curtis Reed Square hosts food and beverages from 3:30 to 10 P.M., with live music starting at 5:30. Parade of Lights from Riverside Park in Neenah to downtown Menasha starts at 9:15 P.M.

Menasha - July 4. Festivities at Jefferson Park start at 2:30 P.M. Festival Foods fireworks at 9:45 P.M. Webfooters water ski show at 2:30 P.M. Food vendors, live music, magic show, inflatables. Click here for additional information.

Neenah - July 3. Family Pajama Jam with Rhex Arboleda’s “Move to the Groove” at Shattuck Park at 7:45 P.M. Parade of Lights from Riverside Park in Neenah to downtown Menasha starts at 9:15 P.M.

Neenah - July 4. Festivities on Park Drive and the waterfront start at 2:30 P.M. Kids parade on Park Drive at 2:30 P.M. Festival Foods fireworks at 9:45 P.M. at Jefferson Park. Stage entertainment and roving kids’ entertainers. FMX Motorcycle Show on East Lawn at 5 P.M. Webfooters water ski show at 5:30 P.M. Venetian boat parade at 8:30 P.M. Click here for additional information.

New London - July 4. Fireworks at Hatten Park at dusk. (No concessions or activities this year.)

Oconto - July 3. “Waterfest” from 4 P.M. to 11 P.M. at Oconto Breakwater Park & Harbor. Fireworks over the Oconto River at 10 P.M. Live music, lumberjack show, aerial dancers, vendor booths, concessions, kids activities.

Omro - July 4. Parade at noon from Omreau Ave. and Main St. to Webster Ave. Independence Day Celebration at Scott Park (details weren’t available at the time of this writing).

Oshkosh - July 4. Festival Foods fireworks show begins at 9:45 P.M. at Menominee Park on the shore of Lake Winnebago.

Ripon - July 4. Fireworks at dusk at Murray Park.

Shawano - July 3. Fireworks at Shawano City/County Airport after dark.

Sheboygan - July 2. “Freedom Fest” starts at 4 P.M. on the Sheboygan Riverfront with live music and the Venetian Boat Parade viewing party. Concessions available. Venetian Boat Parade starts at dusk.

Sheboygan - July 3. “Freedom Fest” gets off on the right foot with the Sheboygan Y Freedom Run at 7:15 A.M. at the Sheboygan YMCA. Independence Day parade at 9 A.M. on N. 8th St. to Michigan Ave. to Broughton Dr. Festival Foods fireworks at 9:30 P.M. at North and South Pier. Farmers market at Fountain Park 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. Festivities from noon to 11 A.M. at Deland Park. Live music at Fountain Park, Deland Park, Angler’s Avenue and Harbor Lights. Click here for full details.

Sturgeon Bay - July 4. “Sturgeon Bay Celebrates” at Sunset Park 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. Fireworks at dusk. Old-fashioned ice cream social at 5 P.M. Live band at 6 P.M. Food and drinks available.

Tigerton - July 4. 4th of July Block Party at Community Park 11 A.M. to 10:30 P.M. Fireworks at dusk. Music, food and games.

Townsend - July 4. Festivities from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. at the fire station on Front Street. Parade at noon from Front St. to School St. to Pickerel Lake Rd. to Timberedge. Fireworks at dusk at Townsend Ball Park. Crafters, music, beverages, raffles.

Two Rivers - July 4. Festivities from 3 P.M. to 10:30 P.M. at Walsh Field. Fireworks at 9:30 P.M. Event includes concessions, games, bounce houses. Flag-raising ceremony at 7:20 P.M. Two Rivers Community Band at 7:25 P.M. Patriotic sing-along at 8:50 P.M.

Washington Island - July 4. Fireworks at dusk. Fire Department pancake breakfast at the firehouse 7 A.M. to 10 A.M.

Winneconne - July 4. Fireworks over the Wolf River, at Waterfront Park, at 9:45 P.M.

