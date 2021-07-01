Unclear local impact of new NCAA policy allowing athletes to profit off their image

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Starting today, the NCAA will allow college athletes to make money off of the use of their image and likeness. Meaning any athlete, of any sport, in any division, can be sponsored as an individual, not as part of the university, by businesses. This is a potentially significant change but not everyone agrees it is a positive one.

“It’s good in the way that it gives about ten percent of the athletes a chance to really make some good money doing this,” said Brian Butch, a former NBA and University of Wisconsin basketball player.

“That being said, it really won’t effect that much. The 10 percent, they’ve got to find a way to make sure they do it correctly. Make sure they have an accountant. Make sure they have a lawyer. All of those things, because now you’re a business. Plus, you don’t have the help of the university to help maneuver those things.”

Butch was signed by the Denver Nuggets in 2010 after playing center for the University of Wisconsin Big Ten Championship team 2007-2008. He was also named to the All Big-Ten team twice during his four year career as a Badger.

Fourteen years ago, he took his Division I experience and opened up his own basketball camps. He now teaches throughout the Midwest thanks to his athletic platform. A business model some current student athletes are excited about.

“Speaking as a female athlete advocate, I absolute love it.” a current Northwestern University sophomore and softball pitcher Sydney Supple said on the new policy change. “For females out there, our four years of college, maybe five, that we have the most time to really capitalize on our playing abilities. If we’re being honest, the women’s professional leagues aren’t as giving as the men’s leagues. This is really just a huge time for us to make a name for ourselves.”

While other local athletes haven’t noticed a significant difference in their lives over the past 24 hours.

“Personally, I don’t really pay attention to that stuff. It doesn’t really affect me,” said Lucas Stieber, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay junior and point guard on the basketball team. “I’m really just here to play basketball, get my degree. Be the best teammate I can be. Be the best man I can be. The best brother I can be, the best son. So, for me it’s not really a huge deal.”

The NCAA policy change is only temporary and its lasting impact is still up for debate.

In a statement released yesterday, June 30, the NCAA outlined their new guidelines:

“NCAA college athletes will have the opportunity to benefit from their name, image and likeness beginning Thursday. Governance bodies in all three divisions today adopted a uniform interim policy suspending NCAA name, image and likeness rules for all incoming and current student-athletes in all sports.

The policy provides the following guidance to college athletes, recruits, their families and member schools:

Individuals can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities may be a resource for state law questions.

College athletes who attend a school in a state without an NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness.

Individuals can use a professional services provider for NIL activities.

Student-athletes should report NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.