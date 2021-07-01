Oshkosh to consider ordinance to decriminalize marijuana

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An effort to decriminalize marijuana is underway right now in Oshkosh with an ordinance being drafted by a member of the city council.

It’s likely to be voted on by the end of this summer.

As more states consider legalizing marijuana, Wisconsin has hesitated, but in Oshkosh council member Aaron Wojciechowski says he’s hoping to change that with an ordinance.

It would remove all penalties for smaller amounts of the substance.

“That’s for possession and use within our legal limits that we can as a local government do. So right now I’m looking at taking the Madison ordiance that was passed recently and changing that to something that better suits the city of Oshkosh,” said Wojciechowski.

Wojciechowski prefers action at the state level, but because the issue was removed from the state budget, this is the next best option.

Others in his corner agree.

“I think it will actually help law enforcement working on small things that will allow them to work on bigger projects,” said William Nething, who is President and CEO of Hemp for Heroes, and owner of THE Dispensary, a store selling legal Cannabis products.

Nething added, “From an economic standpoint it will open up certain spaces within the court system, free up things in evidence rooms and I believe it is a good move in the right direction for what we need in a structured regulation on Cannabis products.”

Plus, Wojciechowski says there’s another reason he’s backing this change.

“From a criminal justice aspect, I mean the data shows that people of color are, there’s higher chances of them being caught or being prosecuted by police of using substances like marijuana.”

The potential ordinance is likely to go before the council for a first time discussion either in late July or early August.

