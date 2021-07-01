Advertisement

Oshkosh to consider ordinance to decriminalize marijuana

Medical marijuana will soon be purchased in Ohio
Medical marijuana will soon be purchased in Ohio
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An effort to decriminalize marijuana is underway right now in Oshkosh with an ordinance being drafted by a member of the city council.

It’s likely to be voted on by the end of this summer.

As more states consider legalizing marijuana, Wisconsin has hesitated, but in Oshkosh council member Aaron Wojciechowski says he’s hoping to change that with an ordinance.

It would remove all penalties for smaller amounts of the substance.

“That’s for possession and use within our legal limits that we can as a local government do. So right now I’m looking at taking the Madison ordiance that was passed recently and changing that to something that better suits the city of Oshkosh,” said Wojciechowski.

Wojciechowski prefers action at the state level, but because the issue was removed from the state budget, this is the next best option.

Others in his corner agree.

“I think it will actually help law enforcement working on small things that will allow them to work on bigger projects,” said William Nething, who is President and CEO of Hemp for Heroes, and owner of THE Dispensary, a store selling legal Cannabis products.

Nething added, “From an economic standpoint it will open up certain spaces within the court system, free up things in evidence rooms and I believe it is a good move in the right direction for what we need in a structured regulation on Cannabis products.”

Plus, Wojciechowski says there’s another reason he’s backing this change.

“From a criminal justice aspect, I mean the data shows that people of color are, there’s higher chances of them being caught or being prosecuted by police of using substances like marijuana.”

The potential ordinance is likely to go before the council for a first time discussion either in late July or early August.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Toddler killed by train in central Wisconsin
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
After reaching 50% getting COVID-19 shot, Wisconsin doesn’t “move the needle”
Green Bay police uniform patch (WBAY photo)
Green Bay names four finalists for police chief
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Wisconsin Senate chambers (WBAY file)
Wisconsin Senate passes $87 billion budget on to Evers
Green Bay Metro Fire Department is recertified to highest protection rating
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames hits a grand-slam against the Chicago Cubs during the...
Ashby tagged, but Brewers sweep Cubs for 8th straight win
Kaukauna wins Division 1 Softball Title