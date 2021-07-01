Advertisement

Oneida Nation to announce new venue Thursday

Oneida Nation, City of Green Bay developing a government agreement
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Nation is set to announce a new venue Thursday morning.

The Tribe says the venue will “add to the current scope of gaming excitement.”

Oneida Nation did not provide details about the new venue prior to the announcement at Oneida Casino.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will be at the announcement, which is set for 10 a.m.

Action 2 News will carry it live on our website and Facebook page.

